$0.71 EPS Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 604,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $126,555.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $141,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.