$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. NetApp reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,016,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $42.61. 3,702,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

