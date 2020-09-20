$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.00. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

BK traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,826,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

