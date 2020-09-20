0Chain Market Cap Achieves $10.88 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $365,685.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001535 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001263 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00101656 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

