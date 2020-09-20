0x (ZRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $294.38 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. 0x has a market capitalization of $294.38 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and GOPAX. Over the last week, 0x has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00089957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.01416997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00216169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000709 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

