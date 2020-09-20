$15.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will post sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.40 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.01 billion to $65.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.96 billion to $70.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

RTX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,814,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

