2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.42.

2U stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.83. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

