89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $430.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $24,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 964,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 41,122 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

