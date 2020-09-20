ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

About ABN AMRO Bank

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

