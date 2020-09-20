ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.