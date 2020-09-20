Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.57.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,513 shares of company stock worth $7,332,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,930,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 433,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 85,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

