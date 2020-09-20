Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.22.

ACN stock opened at $236.18 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 805.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 280.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

