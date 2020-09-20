Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.22.
ACN stock opened at $236.18 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 805.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 280.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 153,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 998,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
