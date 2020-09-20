Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $31.41 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($32.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($31.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $33.68 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

