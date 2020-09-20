ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Capitalization Tops $978,362.98

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $978,362.98 and approximately $8,207.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,195,201 coins and its circulating supply is 85,053,190 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

