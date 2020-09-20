adidas’ (ADS) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €251.39 ($295.75).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €279.60 ($328.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €258.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €231.52. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

