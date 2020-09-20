Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $570.00 Price Target at BofA Securities

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by BofA Securities from $440.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Adobe stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.78. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 471,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 17.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

