Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.63.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.05 and its 200 day moving average is $397.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

