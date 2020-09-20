Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $499.63.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.05 and its 200-day moving average is $397.78. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

