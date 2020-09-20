Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.