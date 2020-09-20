Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $523.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $530.00 to $523.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.78. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

