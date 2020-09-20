Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.78. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

