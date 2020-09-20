Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $520.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.63.

ADBE stock opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,893.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 37.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,711,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

