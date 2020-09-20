Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DZ Bank currently has $570.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.63.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $467.55 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.05 and its 200 day moving average is $397.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $151,979,000 after acquiring an additional 132,684 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.7% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 31.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

