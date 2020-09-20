Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.93. 51,082,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,362,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

