Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.