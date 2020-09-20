Aecon Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.23 million and a PE ratio of 19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.42. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.08.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$779.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$662.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.0615014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.44.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

