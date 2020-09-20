Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $567.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.