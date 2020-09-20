AgaveCoin (AGVC) Market Cap Hits $22.20 Million

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and $23,343.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01415108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00215503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

