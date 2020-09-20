AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $70.53 Average PT from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.11. 918,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AGCO has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.