Akropolis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.67 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Akropolis token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a total market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,847,438 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

