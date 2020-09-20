Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,441,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 166.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392,659 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.