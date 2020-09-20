All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $5.60. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $128,608.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.04396656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034148 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.