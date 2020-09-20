Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 183.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

