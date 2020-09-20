Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ARTL remained flat at $GBX 167 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 54.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 211.92 ($2.77).
About Alpha Real Trust
