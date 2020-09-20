Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$989.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.0368541 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

