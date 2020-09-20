AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 32,220,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,553,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter worth $31,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.