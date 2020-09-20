AMEN Properties, Inc (AMEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.
AMEN Properties stock opened at $500.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.98. AMEN Properties has a one year low of $351.01 and a one year high of $805.00.
About AMEN Properties
