AMEN Properties, Inc (AMEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $40.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

AMEN Properties stock opened at $500.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.98. AMEN Properties has a one year low of $351.01 and a one year high of $805.00.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.