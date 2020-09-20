American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,427,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,646. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

