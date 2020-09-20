Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $6.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research firms have commented on USAS. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,072,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 173,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 2,480,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,859. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

