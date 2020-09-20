Amon Price Tops $0.0020 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $2,276.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.30 or 0.04391418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

