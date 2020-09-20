AmonD Price Up 28% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One AmonD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, BitMart and Hanbitco. AmonD has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $761.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00238302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.01412414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00214160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,484,534 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, BitMart, Hanbitco and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

