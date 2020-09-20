Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

APH traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

