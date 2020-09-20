Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

AMRS opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $578.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Amyris by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,780 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,620,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,401,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amyris by 38.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 525,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

