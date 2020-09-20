Analysts Anticipate Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.61. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

AGR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 694,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

