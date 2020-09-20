Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will post $31.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the highest is $32.22 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $126.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.15 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 385.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 1,474,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,790. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

