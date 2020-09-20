Analysts Anticipate ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. ICF International reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $65.87. 337,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ICF International by 1,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,825,000 after buying an additional 3,911,307 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ICF International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

