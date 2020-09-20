Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Kforce reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

In other Kforce news, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,302 shares of company stock worth $313,967 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 48.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 67.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 62.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.81. 228,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $742.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

