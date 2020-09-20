Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the lowest is ($1.72). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.38) to ($6.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($5.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

APLS stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 1,183,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,791. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,270,297.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,050 shares of company stock worth $527,682 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 921,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

