Analysts Expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 116,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

