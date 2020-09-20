Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $39.81. 44,450,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

