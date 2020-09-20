Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

LEG traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 4,270,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

